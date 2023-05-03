Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman charged after making threats to Governor Burgum

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Burleigh County prosecutors have charged a South Heart woman with harassment after they say she threatened Governor Doug Burgum.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Jody Kuntz made four phone calls in February and March where she made statements the governor would “meet his demise.” Court documents also say Kuntz threatened to hang the governor in the tourist town of Medora.

Authorities say Kuntz called 911, the Governor’s office, and other state departments; in one instance saying it was “the governor’s final day and he should flee.”

The Class A misdemeanor carries a fine of up to $3,000 and just less than a year in jail if Kuntz is found guilty.

