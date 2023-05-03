Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Fire gives sneak peek inside new headquarters

The building is located on the 1200 block of 10th Ave. E., right behind Menards.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department is giving a sneak peek inside their new fire headquarters, still under construction.

They posted the photos to their Facebook page Tuesday evening.

The building is located on the 1200 block of 10th Ave. E., right behind Menards. The total cost for the new headquarters is expected to be around $18 million.

