Multiple vehicle and garage burglaries in rural Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of vehicle and garage burglaries in the rural Fergus Falls area.

Officials are reminding people to secure their property by locking car doors, buildings, homes and garages.

Several cases are being actively investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 218-998-8555.

