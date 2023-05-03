Vehicle Fire Causes Exterior Damage to Grand Forks Hotel

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire close to a hotel at approximately 5:35 PM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A Grand Forks police officer on the scene confirmed that the nearby hotel was also on fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a fully engulfed vehicle with flames rising up the side of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was limited to the exterior materials of the hotel. The hotel was able to resume operation following the incident, and there were no injuries reported to any fire service personnel.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, but did not require transportation to the hospital after being assessed by Altru paramedics. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with four engines, one truck, and one command vehicle with a total of fourteen personnel. They were assisted on the scene by the Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance.

According to the Grand Forks Fire Department, the cause of the fire was accidental due to smoking materials. Officials remind the public to take care in properly extinguishing and disposing of smoking materials to prevent incidents like this from occurring.

