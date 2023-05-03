Moorhead Freez goes up for sale

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s been open for over 60 years, but now new ownership might be on the way to Moorhead Freez.

According to listings on Remax & Goldmark, the the iconic ice cream shop is going for $255,000.

Buying the Freez will include all real estate, fixtures and equipment. It originally opened in 1960.

Moorhead Freez opened up for the season in late March.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.