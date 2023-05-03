Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead Freez goes up for sale

Moorhead Freez is now up for sale
Moorhead Freez is now up for sale(Valley News Live)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s been open for over 60 years, but now new ownership might be on the way to Moorhead Freez.

According to listings on Remax & Goldmark, the the iconic ice cream shop is going for $255,000.

Buying the Freez will include all real estate, fixtures and equipment. It originally opened in 1960.

Moorhead Freez opened up for the season in late March.

