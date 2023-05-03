Cooking with Cash Wa
Man seriously hurt after crash in Dickey County

(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT
DICKEY COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Jamestown has serious injuries after a crash in Dickey County on Wednesday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Dennis gates was going east on Highway 11 when his pick-up had a mechanical failure, causing Gates to hit the south ditch.

The crash report says Gates was not wearing his seatbelt and hit his head against the inside of the truck. He sustained serious injuries and was air lifted to a hospital in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol and Dickey County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene; they say no charges will be filed.

