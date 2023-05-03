Man accused of several crimes against children changes plea in court

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of child abuse, aggravated assault and sex crimes against children in Barnes County changed his plea in court Tuesday afternoon.

Lucas John Puhr pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, one count of aggravated assault with a victim under 12 and three counts of child abuse when the victim was under the age of six.

Puhr will be sentenced in July.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.