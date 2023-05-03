Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man accused of several crimes against children changes plea in court

Lucas Puhr will be sentenced in July.
Lucas Puhr
Lucas Puhr(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of child abuse, aggravated assault and sex crimes against children in Barnes County changed his plea in court Tuesday afternoon.

Lucas John Puhr pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, one count of aggravated assault with a victim under 12 and three counts of child abuse when the victim was under the age of six.

Puhr will be sentenced in July.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation
Fargo man fails to return to Center Inc. while on work release
Pounds moving locations in Downtown Fargo
Pounds moving to new location in downtown Fargo
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

Hundreds gather at Hector Airport to welcome Honor Flight Veterans home from Washington D.C.
ND MN Honor Flight Veterans
May 2 - Welcome home vets
West Fargo Fire gives sneak peek inside new headquarters
Neil Pfeifer
One of two sexual exploitation cases dismissed against local priest