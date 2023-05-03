Laughing gas now an option for labor pain in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospitals around the state are utilizing a new technique to help reduce pain during labor.

Erica Hager, a mother of five, is no stranger to the joys of pregnancy. When it comes down to delivery day, she wanted to make sure she had information on all her options, even the lesser-known ones like nitrous oxide, or laughing gas.

”With each delivery, I asked if that was an option yet in Bismarck and I always heard ‘no.’ Until the fifth baby, and then they said, ‘Yeah, actually, that’s an option now.’ And I was pretty excited to try it,” said Hager.

Hager said she used epidurals for three of her other pregnancies. She was optimistic about using laughing gas this time because there are fewer side effects, both for her and her baby. It allows a woman in labor to ease a little bit of the muscle tension and can help move delivery along.

”So, if we give them laughing gas a lot of times their muscles just go, ‘Ahhhhh,’ and then their body can finally do what it’s made to do and labor,” said Certified Nurse Midwife Cassie Kurtz.

Laughing gas won’t numb or take away any of the pains of delivery, but because of the way it’s administered, moms say it can give them a greater sense of control.

”It’s something else to focus on, that does just take that edge off just enough that you’re able to relax and focus on what you’re doing,” said Hager.

Hager says she wouldn’t have known to ask for laughing gas had she not read about it in a book more than ten years ago. She said she hopes she can help educate other soon-to-be moms on all the options available to them, so they can ask questions and make the most empowered decision. The book Hager read was titled “Birth Day,” and was actually written by her childhood pediatrician.

Erica Hager and her baby (KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.