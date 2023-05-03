Hundreds gather at Hector Airport to welcome Honor Flight Veterans home from Washington D.C.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a jam-packed three days for the 99 North Dakota and Minnesota Honor Flight Veterans, touring the monuments build in their honor in Washington D.C.

The veterans arrived back in Fargo Tuesday around 7 p.m. Hundreds of people showed up for their welcome home ceremony at Hector International Airport, as they reflected on a great trip.

“I liked the Army museum. Oh yeah, I liked that. It was a good trip all around,” U.S. Army Veterans Paul Bosch and Larry Murphy said. “Yeah, it was well run. They treated us so good. They took really good care of us.”

The community came out in force for the veterans’ return. Volunteers say it was the largest homecoming they’d ever seen since the Honor Flight began.

