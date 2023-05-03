Cooking with Cash Wa
Help wanted in search for missing North Dakota teenager

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Chloe...
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Chloe Ball-Killborne.

Chloe has been reported as a runaway juvenile, from Casselton, on May 2, and her last known whereabouts were in Fargo.

She is 5′2″ with green eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a navy color shirt, light-colored jeans, and white shoes.

Cloe was last seen driving a Green 1999 Chevy Prism with ND Plates 605 DWD.

If you have any information regarding Chloe’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 241-5800 or contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660.

