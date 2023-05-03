Grand Forks Pita Pit to close

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular restaurant in Grand Forks will close its doors for good on Sunday.

Pita Pit made the announcement on social media this week.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Saturday and open Sunday until stock is gone.

Managers did not say why Pita Pit is closing, but thanked customers for their support.

