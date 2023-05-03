Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks Pita Pit to close

Pita Pit made the announcement on social media this week.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular restaurant in Grand Forks will close its doors for good on Sunday.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Saturday and open Sunday until stock is gone.

Managers did not say why Pita Pit is closing, but thanked customers for their support.

