Government Pushes for Electric Vehicles, Local Mechanics Prepare

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Biden administration has set a new goal to require automakers to have electric vehicles make up at least 54% of their new car sales by 2030, as part of its plan to accelerate the so-called green revolution with tougher emissions standards. While some are excited for the new technology, local mechanics are concerned about the potential impacts on their business.

According to industry sources, the changes may affect those who work on standard gas-powered vehicles day in and day out.

“It’ll probably hurt us a little bit in the engine and transmission part of it,” says Dennis Johnson of Johnson Auto Repair. “You’re still gonna have your regular cooling system, your HVAC, the heating inside, the blower motor that stuff inside the car will be all good.”

However, in the grand scheme of things, lower emissions are a good thing, not only for the environment but also for those around vehicles. “We like the lower emissions because it’s a lot cleaner for our guys to work on. Nowadays, you can leave the car running in the shop all day long, and you’ll never get carbon monoxide poisoning,” Johnson Said.

Regarding the impact on the region, some believe that Fargo and the surrounding areas won’t be affected much.

“I think this part of the country will be ok,” said Johnson. “I think the more heavily polluted areas are going to be more electric. They’re going to really crack down on that.”

President Biden announced this past September, his administration will be investing $7.5 billion dollars to build electric vehicle charging stations all across America

While many in the industry say the new White House goals aren’t realistic, those close to home say they’ll adjust when necessary. “I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of changes, I just don’t think there’s going to be a lot, but we’ll keep an eye out.” Johnson said.

