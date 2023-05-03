Cooking with Cash Wa
Fire crews investigating cause of Moorhead house fire

Moorhead House Fire
Moorhead House Fire(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Fire Department responded to a house fire at 469 Clearview, CT in Moorhead this morning, the call came in just after 8 a.m.

Officials on scene say the fire started in the basement. One woman was home at the time and called 911. There was heavy smoke and fire damage but no on was injured.

Four fire crews, an ambulance, and the Salvation Army responded to the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

