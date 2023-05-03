Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Fire Department is accepting applications for new firefighters

The department is looking for people from diverse backgrounds.
Fargo Fire Department Badge
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters have one of the toughest jobs. Many people aspire to be one of the men and women who help save lives. The Fargo Fire Department is looking for those individuals.

New firefighters go through the 16-week Fargo Fire Academy program where they undergo daily physical workouts and EMT training.

The department is looking for people from diverse backgrounds including women. Those interested in being a Fargo firefighter must be 18 or older, have a driver’s license, and 60 college credit hours in any field.

“If you have a passion to serve your community, if you stay active, energetic, and like to work for a team, we want you to apply to the fire department,” said Assitant Fire Marshal Dawn Stollenwerk.

The Fargo Fire Department is hosting two recruitment sessions on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and May 16th at Station 4 located at 2701 1st Avenue North. Participants are asked to register in advance by emailing FFD Division Chief Craig Nelson at CNelson@FargoND.gov.

The application is now open until May 12 and can be found on the Fargo Fire Department webpage.

