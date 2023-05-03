Amphitheater collapses at Frost Fire Park

WALHALLA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Frost Fire Summer Theatre is canceling their 39th annual production after heavy snowfall destroyed the amphitheater. Staff members discovered the roof and sidewalls over the amphitheater collapsed after a late April storm brought heavy snowfall.

“With the integrity of the remaining portion of the roof compromised, and the extensive repairs needed to get the amphitheater back into operation, we regretfully have to suspend the 2023 Frost Fire Summer Theatre production,” said board member Darrin Longtin.

“We were hoping that maybe we could just delay our starting date to get the repairs done. But after closer inspection by the insurance adjusters and an engineer, they believe it will take most of the summer to repair. It is extremely disappointing. I have been looking forward to producing this show ever since I saw the national premier in 2008 at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis,” says director Amy Jo Paukert.

Although the stage is closed for the season, Frost Fire will still be hosting their two summer day camps in the lodge. June 5-9 will be the visual arts camp and August 7-11 will be the performing arts camp. They are also planning some events and entertainment in the lodge this summer.

Biking plans to be open as weather allows and trail maintenance can be completed. You can follow Frost Fire on social media or check their website for more information on summer events.

If you would like to donate to the theatre, visit Frostfirepark.org or send a check to PO Box 888 Walhalla, ND 58282. If you have already purchased tickets for the summer musical, Frost Fire will contact you regarding a refund.

