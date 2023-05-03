70-Degree Temperatures Return Today!

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear skies for most of the area and not as chilly to start. We will see a little bit of an increase in winds. They will be out of the southwest this time, rather than the north. As a result of there southerly winds, we will have a big-time warm up by the time we get to peak heating. We will start the day, though, with temperatures around 40°.

By lunch, the winds will continue to increase. They will be blowing at around 15 mph for much of the area. We could see gusts upwards of 20-25 mph from time to time, so things will still be a bit breezy occasionally. Most of the area will be in the 60s by that time with partly cloudy skies.

By the evening, we will see a lot of the area sitting in the 70s! Things will be in the mid-to-upper 60s in northern Minnesota thanks to some additional cloud cover there. By bedtime, we will see temperatures dip back into the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. We have the chance for rain showers beginning late in the day on Friday though this chance is looking to be fairly small. However, as we go through the weekend, we will see the chance for rain continue and become a bit more widespread Morning lows Saturday in the low 40s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: The rainy conditions will continue into the beginning of next week as well. We will be entering a bit more active of a pattern. As a result, things will be a bit breezy and a bit rainy through much of next week. There is a chance of some spotty-to-scattered showers most of the days next week. At least it will be warm. Temperatures to begin each day will be in the 40s or 50s. They will reach up into the 60s or 70s by each afternoon.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested, aside from the Red River in Pembina. Overland and breakout flooding continues in some areas, especially along the mainstem Red north of Grand Forks.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

