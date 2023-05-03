70-Degree Temperatures Return Today!

MIDDAY CURRENTS:

We have a warm and very lovely day on our hands. Right now, temperatures are already in the 60s across the region. Some are even in the 70s already!

Though not nearly as windy as it has been over the past several days, we still have a little bit of a breeze. This time, the winds are blowing out of the south or southwest at roughly 10 - 15 mph. We have seen gusts over 20 mph at times.

We have mostly clear skies right now. However, there is a little bit of a cold front pushing through the area. Along this front, we see a bank of clouds moving through the Central Valley. Within the clouds there is some rain, but the rain is not making it to the surface.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the afternoon and into the evening, we will see the cold front continue to make its way through the area. Despite it being a cold front, things will still get rather warm today. In fact, it will be the warmest day of the year so far! We will see a lot of the area reach up into the 70s! By the evening drive, we should, once again, have mostly clear skies.

By bedtime, we will have another round of passing clouds, but nothing to dampen a lovely evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight.

By morning, we will see temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 40s with mostly clear skies. The winds will be mostly calm. There will be just a little bit of a breezy out of the north, but it will be a very soft breeze.

By lunchtime tomorrow, we will have another warm day on our hands. Temperatures will be in the 60s again! Those north breezes will pick up again. They will blow out of the north again at about 15 mph. We will also have passing clouds again.

By the evening, our cloud cover will continue to grow. The skies will be partly-to-mostly cloudy, but, again, it won’t be much to ruin a very nice evening. We will see temperatures in the 70s for some again! However, it won’t be quite as warm as it is today.

By bedtime, the winds will have shifted. They will be out of the east now. We will also have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. We have the chance for rain showers beginning late in the day on Friday though this chance is looking to be fairly small. However, as we go through the weekend, we will see the chance for rain continue and become a bit more widespread Morning lows Saturday in the low 40s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: The rainy conditions will continue into the beginning of next week as well. We will be entering a bit more active of a pattern. As a result, things will be a bit breezy and a bit rainy through much of next week. There is a chance of some spotty-to-scattered showers most of the days next week. At least it will be warm. Temperatures to begin each day will be in the 40s or 50s. They will reach up into the 60s or 70s by each afternoon.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested, aside from the Red River in Pembina. Overland and breakout flooding continues in some areas, especially along the mainstem Red north of Grand Forks.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

