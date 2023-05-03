$66M childcare bill is a win, but providers say there’s still a long way to go

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The childcare crisis continues in North Dakota, but help is on the way for families thanks to House Bill 1540 which will disperse $66 million worth of funds later this summer to support child care costs and workforce issues.

The majority of dollars will go toward making childcare more affordable.

“Families that really need it will get the help there from their bills. Their tuition bills are very high!” Robin Nelson, Executive Director of the Red River Valley Boys and Girl’s Club said.

A third of the money will expand the number of families able to get help paying for their daycare through the Child Care Assistance Program. Officials say almost 2,000 more North Dakota families will qualify with the extra money.

“A lot of it’s targeted to birth to three which is really the most expensive due to the required ratios,” Nelson said.

The remaining money will help with toddler and infant care as well as training and quality ratings for providers.

“You have to start somewhere and this is definitely a step in the right direction,” she said.

However, Nelson says there’s still a long way to go. She says she hopes next time legislators get together they’ll tackle the childcare worker shortage.

“In order for us to compete for workers and employees, we have to pay them more. In order to pay them more, we have to charge our families more. It’s a vicious cycle and we need some help,” Nelson said. “If we don’t have workers, we can’t serve more kids and I think availability is really a big issue and perhaps the bigger issue in North Dakota.”

She and other providers emphasize even though the legislative session is over, it’s important to keep conversations like this going with your elected leaders.

