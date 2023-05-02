What is it Like to Live in Poverty? United Way Hosts Poverty Simulation May 18th

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Have you ever had to decide whether to pay your utility bill or get your car repaired?Have you ever had to choose between buying food for your family or paying rent?

Many of us have not faced these challenges, yet right here in our community 1 in 9 people are living in poverty and face these challenges on a daily basis – their ability to succeed impacts all of us as community members. In fact, approximately sixty percent of American adults will live below the poverty level for at least a year during their lifetime.

United Way is providing our community an experience designed to bring reality to these scenarios and highlight empathetically the struggles our neighbors right here in Cass and Clay counties face every day. United way invites you to join them for our United Way Poverty Simulation on Thursday, May 18.

What is a Poverty Simulation?

A Poverty Simulation is a unique opportunity to experience and understand what it might be like to live in a typical low-income family, working hard to survive month to month and succeed. You will gain a new perspective on the realities faced by low-income households and learn more about what United Way of Cass-Clay is doing to support those in need, as well as ways you can help.

Event: United Way Poverty Simulation

Date: May 18

Time: 8:45 – 11a.m.

Location: United Way of Cass-Clay (4351 23rd Ave S, Fargo)

Register here: https://epledge.uwcc.net/comm/SinglePageRegEvent.jsp?EventKeyHex=3131303732

Many past participants have shared that this is a transformative experience that has changed the way they view poverty in our community and gained a different awareness and compassion for the barriers many hard-working people in our community face each and every day.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.