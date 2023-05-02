Wadena Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of storage unit break-ins

SEBEKA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Wadena County Sheriff’s office is investigating a string of break-ins after at least five storage units in Sebeka, Minn. were ransacked and stolen from Saturday, April 29. It happened off of Highway 71 near The Hub gas station.

Anna Wientjes says she makes the trip from her home to her storage unit often, especially now as she inches closer and closer to her June 24 wedding.

“I’d been doing wedding projects, getting more stuff, putting stuff away,” she said.

When Wientjes went to the shed on Sunday night, she says all of the doors were swinging wide open. She says when she stepped inside, “it was thrown to pieces.”

The locks had been cut off by the thieves and tossed away. They ran off with more than $1,000 worth of items, including $600 worth of shoes bought as a gift for her groomsmen.

“It’s definitely gut-wrenching; The emotional toll, the obviously financial aspect of it. It really feels really violating. That was a space we thought was safe,” she said.

Four other neighbors were broken into, too. The criminals snagged car parts, golf clubs, fishing gear and more. The owners of the units say this is the first time something like this has happened in their 15 years.

“It’s devastating and it’s bad, for sure,” Wientjes said.

The incident has Wientjes re-thinking what both she and others should be storing in their units, and she urges caution if you already have a unit or are in the market for one.

“A bolt cutter’s going to cut through anything. You can certainly have a big lock on there, but they’re going to cut through it if they’re determined,” she said.

Law enforcement say they’re looking at surveillance cameras in the area. If you have any information on the break-ins, you can call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600.

