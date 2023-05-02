Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Wadena Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of storage unit break-ins

By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEBEKA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Wadena County Sheriff’s office is investigating a string of break-ins after at least five storage units in Sebeka, Minn. were ransacked and stolen from Saturday, April 29. It happened off of Highway 71 near The Hub gas station.

Anna Wientjes says she makes the trip from her home to her storage unit often, especially now as she inches closer and closer to her June 24 wedding.

“I’d been doing wedding projects, getting more stuff, putting stuff away,” she said.

When Wientjes went to the shed on Sunday night, she says all of the doors were swinging wide open. She says when she stepped inside, “it was thrown to pieces.”

The locks had been cut off by the thieves and tossed away. They ran off with more than $1,000 worth of items, including $600 worth of shoes bought as a gift for her groomsmen.

“It’s definitely gut-wrenching; The emotional toll, the obviously financial aspect of it. It really feels really violating. That was a space we thought was safe,” she said.

Four other neighbors were broken into, too. The criminals snagged car parts, golf clubs, fishing gear and more. The owners of the units say this is the first time something like this has happened in their 15 years.

“It’s devastating and it’s bad, for sure,” Wientjes said.

The incident has Wientjes re-thinking what both she and others should be storing in their units, and she urges caution if you already have a unit or are in the market for one.

“A bolt cutter’s going to cut through anything. You can certainly have a big lock on there, but they’re going to cut through it if they’re determined,” she said.

Law enforcement say they’re looking at surveillance cameras in the area. If you have any information on the break-ins, you can call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation
Fargo man fails to return to Center Inc. while on work release
Pounds moving locations in Downtown Fargo
Pounds moving to new location in downtown Fargo
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

John Boury was in a serious injury in July 2021, but wearing a helmet helped save his life.
North Dakota man’s story serves as good reminder to wear a helmet when you ride
From left to right: George Ortiz, Joseph Poitra, David Reyneros
UPDATE: One of three murder suspects sentenced in Oct. 2022 murder
Honor Flight Veterans Return Home Tonight - May 2
Honor Flight Veterans Return Home Tonight - May 2
6:00pm News May 2 - Part 1
6:00pm News May 2 - Part 1