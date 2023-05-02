Public open house for Highway 34 resurfacing project

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A resurfacing project is about to get underway on Highway 34 and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is making representatives available to answer questions and concerns. The project goes from County Road 29 to County Road 26/47 west of Osage.

A group called Save The Trees Coalition protested the project back in February when crews removed trees along the route to prepare for the road project. MnDOT says they are doing their best to find a balance with road safety and the environment.

Business owners, visitors and people living in the area are now encouraged to attend a public meeting on Tuesday, May 2. An open house is happening from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. and people can stop by anytime that is convenient for them. The meeting is at the MnDOT headquarters at 1000 Highway 10 in Detroit lakes.

Construction on Highway 34 is currently scheduled to begin in mid-May.

