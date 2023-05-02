Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Public open house for Highway 34 resurfacing project

Tree Removal along Highway 34 in Becker County, MN
Tree Removal along Highway 34 in Becker County, MN(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A resurfacing project is about to get underway on Highway 34 and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is making representatives available to answer questions and concerns. The project goes from County Road 29 to County Road 26/47 west of Osage.

A group called Save The Trees Coalition protested the project back in February when crews removed trees along the route to prepare for the road project. MnDOT says they are doing their best to find a balance with road safety and the environment.

Business owners, visitors and people living in the area are now encouraged to attend a public meeting on Tuesday, May 2. An open house is happening from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. and people can stop by anytime that is convenient for them. The meeting is at the MnDOT headquarters at 1000 Highway 10 in Detroit lakes.

Construction on Highway 34 is currently scheduled to begin in mid-May.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation
Fargo man fails to return to Center Inc. while on work release
Pounds moving locations in Downtown Fargo
Pounds moving to new location in downtown Fargo
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

Voting generic
Jamestown city council approves reducing voting precincts
File Graphic
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
Jail bars (gfx)
UPDATE: Man sentenced in 2020 murder near Bemidji
West Fargo City Commission approves Child Care Facility Improvement Grant