A proposed zoning change has Reile’s Acres residents upset

Zoning proposal
Zoning proposal(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
REILE’S ACRES, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A proposed zoning change along I-29, just north of Fargo has many living in the Reile’s Acres area upset, some even signing their name in objection to the plan.

The proposed project is in the area of 45th St. N. and 40th Ave. N., which is near Memory Fireworks. The proposed amendments would move the zoning from agricultural to limited industrial and commercial. One resident of Reile’s Acres detailed in a letter to the Planning & Development staff that with Amazon and Marvin Windows close by, the area is already a high-traffic area.

You can read the full proposal, letters of concern and see the letters of objection to the project here.

