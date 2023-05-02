One More Breezy Day with Warmer Temperatures

MIDDAY CONDITIONS:

Today is not near as windy as the past several days here in the Valley. With that being said, we still have wind speeds in the 20 mph range for locations in Lakes Country. Elsewhere, things are a bit calmer. Though it is not as windy, we still have Red Flag Warnings in effect in Minnesota.

There is nothing of note on the satellite or radar. There are very clear skies for everyone across the area.

Temperatures are hovering around 50° right now, but we wills see a decent warm up through the afternoon.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Even though today is not as windy as we have gotten used to over the past few days, things are still a little breezy for some locations in Lakes Country. We will continue to see these breezy conditions through the afternoon and into the evening. Through the afternoon, we will also have a decent warm up, where much of the area will reach into the 60s! We will also see some clouds move into the region by around sunset.

By bedtime, we will see our cloud cover increase which will give mostly cloudy skies for places in North Dakota. The skies will be a bit clearer in the east. The winds will be calm. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

By morning, we will have mostly cloudy skies for most of the area. We will see a little bit of an increase in winds. They will be out of the southwest this time, rather than the north. As a result of there southerly winds, we will have a big-time warm up by the time we get to peak heating. We will start the day, though, with temperatures around 40°.

By lunch, the winds will continue to increase. They will be blowing at around 15 mph for much of the area. We could see gusts upwards of 20-25 mph from time to time, so things will still be a bit breezy occasionally. Most of the area will be in the 60s by that time with partly cloudy skies.

By the evening, we will see a lot of the area sitting in the 70s! Things will be in the mid-to-upper 60s in northern Minnesota thanks to some additional cloud cover there. By bedtime, we will see temperatures dip back into the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Likely the WARMEST day yet this year arrives on Wednesday! Expect morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs to peak in the 60s and low 70s!

THURSDAY - SATURDAY A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. We have the chance for rain showers beginning late in the day on Friday. That rain will, unfortunately, continue through the end of the weekend. Morning lows Saturday in the low 40s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY - TUESDAY : The first weekend of May is looking rainy. At least, it will be warm. Temperatures to begin each day will be in the 40s or 50s. They will reach up into the 60s or 70s by each afternoon. Monday is looking dry but cloudy. The rain will return on Tuesday, and will continue through Thursday.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested, aside from the Red River Pembina. Overland and breakout flooding continues in some areas, especially along the mainstem Red north of Grand Forks.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

