One More Breezy Day wit Warmer Temperatures

TUESDAY:

Clear skies continue with temperatures in the 30s. Once the sun rises, the winds will start to pick back up again.

By lunch the winds will become more widespread, but will not be quite as strong as they have been the past few days. They will be blowing at around 15-20 mph.

Through the afternoon, we will see the winds calm down as some clouds move into the area in the west. Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees, giver or take a degree here or there. After the sun sets, the winds will, once again, taper off.

By bedtime, the winds will be calm. We will have more clouds in the area, though it will be partly to mostly cloudy rather than overcast. We will have temperatures in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: The warming kicks into gear Tuesday as we warm into the 50s and low 60s! Likely the WARMEST day yet this year arrives on Wednesday! Expect morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs to peak in the 60s and low 70s!

THURSDAY - SATURDAY A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. We have the chance for rain showers beginning late in the day on Friday. That rain will, unfortunately, continue through the end of the weekend. Morning lows Saturday in the low 40s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY - TUESDAY : The first weekend of May is looking rainy. At least, it will be warm. Temperatures to begin each day will be in the 40s or 50s. They will reach up into the 60s or 70s by each afternoon. Monday is looking dry but cloudy. The rain will return on Tuesday, and will continue through Thursday.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested, aside from the Red River Pembina. Overland and breakout flooding continues in some areas, especially along the mainstem Red north of Grand Forks.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.