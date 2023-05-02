Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota man’s story serves as good reminder to wear a helmet when you ride

John Boury was in a serious injury in July 2021, but wearing a helmet helped save his life.
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In July 2021, John Boury was seriously injured when the trike he was riding was hit by the driver of a three-quarter ton pick-up who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Thankfully Boury was wearing his helmet, which he credits to saving his life.

“I wore my helmet all the time, but I never expected to be in a crash. I have no doubt the helmet saved my life. The doctors can do amazing things putting you back together, but you must survive that crash. And I’m sure I would not have survived without the helmet,” said Boury.

Vision Zero and the NDHP honored John Boury on Tuesday, May 2, with the Saved by the Helmet award for his commitment to always wearing his helmet when he rode motorcycle..

Today’s celebration also featured the first reunion between the first responders to the crash and John along with his wife, Deb.

Wadena County Sheriff's Investigating String of Storage Unit Break Ins - May 2
Honor Flight Vets Make One More Stop Heading Home - May 2
