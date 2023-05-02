North Dakota man’s story serves as good reminder to wear a helmet when you ride

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In July 2021, John Boury was seriously injured when the trike he was riding was hit by the driver of a three-quarter ton pick-up who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Thankfully Boury was wearing his helmet, which he credits to saving his life.

“I wore my helmet all the time, but I never expected to be in a crash. I have no doubt the helmet saved my life. The doctors can do amazing things putting you back together, but you must survive that crash. And I’m sure I would not have survived without the helmet,” said Boury.

Vision Zero and the NDHP honored John Boury on Tuesday, May 2, with the Saved by the Helmet award for his commitment to always wearing his helmet when he rode motorcycle..

Today’s celebration also featured the first reunion between the first responders to the crash and John along with his wife, Deb.

