Jamestown city council approves reducing voting precincts

City leaders say this will help reduce the county’s election budget.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - The Jamestown City Council is recommending approval to the Stutsman County Commission to reduce the number of voting precincts from six to two.

According to Mayor Dwaine Heinrich, in the past the city had six precincts and voters would go to different polling locations. Now the polling location for city residents is at the Jamestown Civic Center.

The request to reduce the number of voting precincts was made by Stutsman County Auditor Jessica Alonge.

Alonge said this could help reduce the county’s election budget.

The council voted unanimously to recommend approval of the change.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

