Health Services Not Affected By 32nd Ave. Construction

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With ongoing construction on 32nd Avenue in Fargo, concerns have been raised about potential impacts on access to nearby hospitals. The city is currently in the first phase of a four-phase project aimed at improving the road, which has led to an influx of orange cones and construction workers along the avenue.

Two of Fargo’s major healthcare providers, Essentia Health and Sanford Health, are located right off 32nd Avenue. While the construction may be annoying for some, Essentia Health assures the public that the medical center remains fully operational, with no interruptions to patient care or emergency functions.

Caitlin Pallai, a media relations specialist at Essentia Health, says “It’s our understanding that it will kind of really hit us near later in the summer, but throughout the entire process, access will remain to the hospital and to the clinic.” Pallai added that the hospital will keep patients up to date on current conditions and work with alternative means for patients who cannot navigate the construction.

Despite potential detours and delays caused by the construction, virtual visits remain an option for patients who prefer not to navigate the construction. As for emergency services, Essentia Health assures the public that those services should not be impacted, and the hospital will communicate internally and externally with patients.

The ongoing construction is expected to continue throughout the summer, with the entire project slated to be completed in four phases. Fargo residents are encouraged to account for potential delays and to stay informed about current conditions when traveling on 32nd Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.