Grand Forks receives full reimbursement for Fufeng expenses

By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks now has more than $2.5 million back in their account after being reimbursed for the development they started on a proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project.

City officials made the announcement of the reimbursement at their city council meeting on Monday, May 1.

Back on April 20, Grand Forks city officials terminated the development agreement between the city and Fufeng USA Inc., after there were national security concerns raised by the US Government and the United States Air Force.

The full amount that the city demanded and received was $2,528,134.29.

