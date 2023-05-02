Fargo Fire Department responds to record number of incidents in 2022

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to almost 15,000 incidents in 2022, a roughly 40% increase over the last five years.

Steve Dirksen, fire chief, presented the findings at Monday night’s city commission meeting.

He says fire damage for the year was upwards of $5,000,000 and property saved was roughly $280,000,000.

Response times were also slightly slower than they hoped, but they were close to their goal times.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.