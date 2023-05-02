Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Fire Department responds to record number of incidents in 2022

Roughly 40% increase over last five years
Stamart car fire Fargo, ND
Stamart car fire Fargo, ND(KVLY)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to almost 15,000 incidents in 2022, a roughly 40% increase over the last five years.

Steve Dirksen, fire chief, presented the findings at Monday night’s city commission meeting.

He says fire damage for the year was upwards of $5,000,000 and property saved was roughly $280,000,000.

Response times were also slightly slower than they hoped, but they were close to their goal times.

