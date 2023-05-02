Cooking with Cash Wa
‘Faces of Suicide’ PSA connects families to mental health resources

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A public service announcement is being released Tuesday, May 2, to recognize May as Mental Health Month. ‘Faces of Suicide’ was created by Fargo Cass Public Health, the Fargo Police Department and 4-6-3 Foundation.

The PSA is dedicated to breaking down the stigma around mental health by providing education and highlighting community resources available for those who may be struggling.

“It’s critical for the community to understand that you cannot tell, just by looking at someone; if they are struggling or hurting inside, mental health can be invisible. There isn’t a typical look that defines someone who is struggling, there is no one ‘look’ of suicide,” said Elizabeth Medd, a mother who lost a child to suicide and co-founder of 4-6-3 Foundation.

‘Faces of Suicide’ highlights what we know about suicide, first-hand experience from a mother who lost a child, and resources including how to create a safety plan for your loved ones.

“Mental health is an issue that impacts everyone because the reality is that a few warning signs and a life crisis could be the difference between someone being here tomorrow or not. We want to save lives and there is no better way than to educate in any way we can,” said Melissa Markegard, FCPH Mental Health Coordinator.

This is the second suicide prevention public service announcement to come out of this unique local collaborative. The PSA will premier at the Fargo Theatre on Tuesday, May 2. Speakers will include Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, Deputy Mayor Arlette Preston, 4-6-3 Foundation Founder Elizabeth Medd, FPD Sergeant Cristie Jacobson and FCPH Mental Health Coordinator Melissa Markegard.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is toll free and available 24/7.

Additional Resources
ND Behavioral Health Directory
463 Foundation
Fargo Cass Public Health: Mental Health

