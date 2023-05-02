Cropland values increase in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The price of cropland in North Dakota has increased more than 13 percent in the last year — making farming more expensive.

The news isn’t all bad. Producers’ incomes have also increased.

Bryon Parman, an extension agriculture finance specialist with NDSU, says a couple of years ago producers were able to borrow money when interest rates were historically low. At the same time, commodity prices were strong, and yields were average. Also, farmers were able to collect government assistance because of the pandemic.

“When farmers are making near-record profits, a lot of times that’s the opportunity they have. They’ve been waiting to expand their operation and then, you know, from 2014 to 2020 wasn’t necessarily the best time for expansion,” said Parman.

Rents were also up nearly 7 percent statewide.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.