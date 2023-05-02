Cooking with Cash Wa
Controlled burns planned along Minnesota highways

(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting controlled burns along major highways in west central Minnesota this week. They want the public to be aware of the fires, smoke and slowed traffic in some areas.

  • Wednesday, May 3: Highway 108 between Henning and Ottertail
  • Thursday, May 4: Highway 9 between Barnesville and Highway 10
  • Friday, May 5: Highway 75 north of Moorhead and Highway 10 near Glyndon

Traffic will be directed to slow down in these areas, but all roads will remain open. Drivers will notice signs as they approach the burn areas warning of the potential of smoke. MnDOT asks drivers to be attentive and watch for the burn crews who are monitoring the efforts.

Prescribed burns are scheduled during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness. There is no need to report fires that are attended by a burn crew or when “Controlled Burn Ahead” signs are placed beside the road.

MnDOT says the controlled burns of grassland along roadsides is healthy for vegetation and necessary to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality and provide safer clear zones. Fire is an important aspect of vegetation management because it enhances native plant communities and stimulates growth.

