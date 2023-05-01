YWCA Cass Clay presents Empowered! featuring Ashley Judd—Golden Globe nominee, humanitarian, and NY Times best-selling author

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tickets are on sale now to spend an inspiring afternoon with Hollywood actress, humanitarian, and NY Times best-selling author Ashley Judd.

In addition to being a Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress, Ashley is a social justice humanitarian, advocating for the rights and health of girls and women worldwide. She has traveled to 22 countries, spending time in brothels, refugee camps, hospices, and slums, learning directly from the vulnerable and resilient about violence and how to overcome gender inequality.

A graduate of Harvard’s John F. Kennedy’s School of Government, Ashley was Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2017 as one of the Silence Breakers. In 2019, the United Nations honored her as Global Advocate of the Year.

This special event will be held in honor of the 50th Anniversary of YWCA’s Women of the Year event – an annual April celebration that has honored 1,800+ extraordinary local women since 1973.

Individual tickets are just $66, the cost of one night of safety at YWCA Emergency Shelter and may be purchased at //ywcacassclay.org/empowered2023.

Red Carpet Rows are available for purchase for $1,000 to receive preferred seating for 10 guests, a red-carpet entrance, and gift for every guest. For more information, contact Jill at 701.232.2547 or jdevries@ywcacassclay.org.

Gather your friends, coworkers, sisters, and daughters for an afternoon with an icon. You will leave inspired and empowered!

WHAT: Empowered! Women Who Rise Above

WHEN: June 28, 2023, 2:30pm – 4pm

WHERE: Delta by Marriott

TICKETS: https://www.ywcacassclay.org/empowered2023

