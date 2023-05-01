Cooking with Cash Wa
UPDATE: Man arrested after failing to return to Center Inc. while on work release

Center Inc. provides rehabilitative services and transitional housing for inmates released from custody.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections says as of 7:45 a.m. today May 11, Simons has been arrested and is currently being held in the Clay County Jail in Minnesota.

----------

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has initiated escape protocols for a Fargo man who did not return to Center Inc. while on work release.

Center Inc. provides rehabilitative services and transitional housing for inmates released from custody.

A spokesperson with the ND Department of Corrections says Ronnie Simons left Center Inc. to go to work on April 28, but he did not show up. He also never returned to Center Inc.

Officials also say there is no reason to believe Simons is a danger or threat to the public.

