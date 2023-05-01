Three Dog Bakery kicks off food drive for rescue animals

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking for a way to support man’s best friend, Three Dog Bakery is kicking off a food drive for rescues.

May 1 through May 31, you can buy a paper dog bowl to hang in the bakery to represent your donation. Proceeds will go to Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue. With area shelters at or near capacity, there’s always a need for dog food to help the non-profits and animals in need.

“We’ve only been open a year. So last year we were brand new into the Fargo-Moorhead area. This year we have alot more people that know about us. I think with our network and all of our loyal customers that come in, I think we can definitely hit that goal this year,” said co-owner Megan Pechin Bergseth.

Last year, they raised more than $800 and their goal this year is $1,000. Three Dog Bakery is located at 465 32nd Ave E. Suite B in West Fargo.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.