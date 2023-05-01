Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Stories from the Veterans Honor Flight

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Area veterans took off from Fargo Hector International Airport early Sunday morning for a trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C.

The trip includes stops at the the National Museum of the U.S. Army, WWII Memorial, the Marine Corps War Memorial, Vietnam Wall, Korean Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, and the National Archives.

They’ll also witness the Changing of the Guard Ceremony, tour Arlington National Cemetery and go sight-seeing at Ft. McHenry.

Valley News Team’s Stacie Van Dyke and Alix Larsen are along for the ride to share experiences, memories and emotional moments from those who have served our country. Watch for those stories Sunday-Tuesday on Valley News Live.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Dallas Cowboy Fullback Hunter Luepke
Four former Bison sign with NFL Teams
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army identifies 3 soldiers killed in Alaska helicopter crash
A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary

Latest News

Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons Event “Honoring Excellence” will be Held June 10th
Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons Event “Honoring Excellence” will be Held June 10th
Cleanup Week kicks off in the FM Metro
YWCA Cass Clay presents Empowered! featuring Ashley Judd—Golden Globe nominee, humanitarian,...
YWCA Cass Clay presents Empowered! featuring Ashley Judd—Golden Globe nominee, humanitarian, and NY Times best-selling author
FM Metro Cleanup Week- May 01
FM Metro Cleanup Week- May 01