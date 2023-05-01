Stories from the Veterans Honor Flight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Area veterans took off from Fargo Hector International Airport early Sunday morning for a trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C.

The trip includes stops at the the National Museum of the U.S. Army, WWII Memorial, the Marine Corps War Memorial, Vietnam Wall, Korean Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, and the National Archives.

They’ll also witness the Changing of the Guard Ceremony, tour Arlington National Cemetery and go sight-seeing at Ft. McHenry.

Valley News Team’s Stacie Van Dyke and Alix Larsen are along for the ride to share experiences, memories and emotional moments from those who have served our country. Watch for those stories Sunday-Tuesday on Valley News Live.

