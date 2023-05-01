Cooking with Cash Wa
Self-pour Crafty Taps opens at West Acres Mall

Crafty Taps at West Acres Mall in Fargo.
Crafty Taps at West Acres Mall in Fargo.(West Acres Mall)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-pour tap wall is open for business at West Acres Shopping Center in Fargo. Crafty Taps is in the food court area.

The area features a rotating selection of eight taps, with a variety of beer and wine. Guests are given a tap card, which allows you to pour yourself a glass. Drinks cannot leave the taproom.

Customers are limited to 32 ounces of beer total and 10 ounces of wine total per customer. The space seats 42 people; no one under the age of 21 can enter the Crafty Taps area.

