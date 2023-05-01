Pounds moving to new location in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A restaurant in downtown Fargo is making a move, in hopes of growing the business and offering a better experience for customers.

Pounds is currently located at 612 1st Avenue North and is moving to 6 Broadway North. The owners are asking the Fargo City Commission to approve the move of their liquor license to the new location. The commission will consider the move at its meeting on Monday, May 1.

Pounds tells the commission it recently purchased the building at 6 Broadway; they are part owners and currently renting space within it. The plan is to move into the new space sometime after their current lease expires on May 1.

There will be no change in ownership, they say the move is to better serve customers and contribute to the economic growth of the area. They say the new spot will provide more space, better parking and increased visibility.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.