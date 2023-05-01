North Dakota producers starting spring planting with better weather

SELFRIDGE, N.D. (KFYR) - Producers across the state had a late start to spring planting because of all the winter blizzards.

As seeds fall into place, Jordan Miller, a producer in Selfridge, is making up for lost time. He’s just getting started planting spring wheat and durum.

“Last year, at this time with our small grains, I would say we were somewhere in the neighborhood of 75% to 85% planted. This year, we just got going a couple of days ago,” said Miller.

Fieldwork is around three weeks behind schedule. Miller blames the long winter.

“Last time I checked was around 38 to 40 degrees. We don’t like to put the corn seed in the ground until it’s about 50. And that’s not our daytime highs are not what’s hurting us. It’s our nighttime lows,” said Miller.

Their tillage unit helps open the ground and get some air movement to heat up the soil.

“With the conditions of the soil, we ended up using a vertical tillage unit to work the fertilizer in the ground,” said Miller.

That keeps the nitrogen in the soil, which benefits the crops they’re planting.

“It also creates a nice seed bed that takes the wetter areas and dries out the top a little bit so we get nice, even emergence with the crop when it comes out of the ground,” said Miller.

Miller says all the moisture that kept him out of the field until now and the warmer weather in the forecast, mean this year’s crop should be off to a great start.

He hopes to finish seeding by the last week of May.

According to the USDA’s weekly crop report, 6% of North Dakota’s spring wheat is planted. That’s 5% behind last year. Only about 2% of durum wheat is planted and that’s 7% behind average.

