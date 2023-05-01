Cooking with Cash Wa
Murder charge changed to manslaughter in Foster Co. fatal

Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Class AA Felony Murder charge against 42-year-old Shannon Brandt of Glenfield, N.D. was reduced Monday morning to a Class B Felony, manslaughter charge.

Brandt is accused of running over 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota in September of 2022. Court documents say Brandt called 911 and said he hit Ellingson because he was being threatened. Documents say Brandt told police the 18-year-old was part of a republican extremist group and that he was afraid they were coming to get him. Brandt also admitted to drinking before the incident.

After a four-hour preliminary hearing in Foster County in December, Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese said the judge found Brandt intended to drive his vehicle forward, and therefore kept the murder charge. It was during that hearing that Brandt’s bond was cut in half, from $1 million, cash only to $500,000. Brandt was initially charged with vehicular homicide, before it was upgraded to murder.

Brandt’s trial starts May 30th.

