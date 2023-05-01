Monday Gets May Started with More Wind & Fire Danger

TODAY:

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with windy conditions returning. Wind will be out of the north northwest with gusts over 30 mph. With blustery conditions, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation we may reach critical fire conditions. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Highs only peak in the 40s to low 50s.

This evening, winds will decrease after sunset with temperatures cooling into the 40s late tonight. Clear skies overnight with temperatures reaching minimums near freezing by Tuesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: The warming kicks into gear Tuesday as we warm into the 50s and low 60s! Likely the WARMEST day yet this year arrives on Wednesday! Expect morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs to peak in the 60s and low 70s!

THURSDAY - SATURDAY A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. Conditions through the week remain dry. Morning lows Saturday in the low 40s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY - TUESDAY : The first weekend of May is looking wonderful. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows Sunday in the low 40s. By Sunday, expect highs a few degrees warmer into the mid and upper 60s! We will continue to stay warm and hit 70 on Monday with even warmer temperatures for others!

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested, aside from the Red River Pembina. Overland and breakout flooding continues in some areas, especially along the mainstem Red north of Grand Forks.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

