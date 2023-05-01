Monday Gets May Started with More Wind & Fire Danger

MIDDAY CURRENTS:

Things across the area are very pleasant. We have partly cloudy skies across the area, but nothing to get in the way of having a great afternoon.

The winds are still rather strong out of the north. However, they aren’t quite as strong as they were over the weekend. They are blowing out of the north at about 20 - 25 mph. Some places in the south have sustained winds of 30 mph. We have also seen gusts over 30 mph for a lot of the area.

Temperatures are hovering around 50°. Those north winds, however, will keep things a little cooler throughout the afternoon, though.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

The windy conditions will stick around through the afternoon and into the evening. Things will start to calm down again after the sunsets. We will see temperatures top out, today, around 50°. Some will be a couple degrees warmer, and some will be a couple degrees cooler. With blustery conditions, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation we may reach critical fire conditions. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Highs only peak in the 40s to low 50s.

By bedtime, we will see much calmer winds. Things will still be a little bit breezy out of the north still. However, the winds will be blowing at around 15 mph instead of 25-30 mph. Temperatures overnight will dip into the 30s.

By morning, we will still have clear skies and temperatures in the 30s. Once the sun rises, the winds will start to pick back up again.

By lunch the winds will become more widespread, but will not be quite as strong as they have been the past few days. They will be blowing at around 15-20 mph.

Through the afternoon, we will see the winds calm down as some clouds move into the area in the west. Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees, giver or take a degree here or there. After the sun sets, the winds will, once again, taper off.

By bedtime, the winds will be calm. We will have more clouds in the area, though it will be partly to mostly cloudy rather than overcast. We will have temperatures in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: The warming kicks into gear Tuesday as we warm into the 50s and low 60s! Likely the WARMEST day yet this year arrives on Wednesday! Expect morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs to peak in the 60s and low 70s!

THURSDAY - SATURDAY A little cooler for the rest of the work week/first week of May, but upper 50s to low 60s are the name of the game. Conditions through the week remain dry. Morning lows Saturday in the low 40s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm into the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY - TUESDAY : The first weekend of May is looking wonderful. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows Sunday in the low 40s. By Sunday, expect highs a few degrees warmer into the mid and upper 60s! We will continue to stay warm and hit 70 on Monday with even warmer temperatures for others!

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

All rivers have crested, aside from the Red River Pembina. Overland and breakout flooding continues in some areas, especially along the mainstem Red north of Grand Forks.

You can find the link to current river levels and river forecast here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.