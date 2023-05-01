Cooking with Cash Wa
May is Mental Health Awareness Month: Area partners announce ‘Faces of Suicide’

Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH), the Fargo Police Department (FPD) and the 4-6-3 Foundation to recognize the month of May as Mental Health Month
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and if you’ve got a friend or a family member with mental illness, you know it can be hard to know how to support them and help them.(Source: Pexels)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) 

Mental Health Awareness Month is dedicated to breaking down the stigma around mental health by providing education and highlighting community resources available for those who may be struggling. To support that mission, FCPH, FPD and the 4-6-3 Foundation announce the creation of ‘Faces of Suicide,’ the second suicide prevention public service announcement to come out of this unique local collaborative. ‘Faces of Suicide’ is a somber video, focusing on the framed image of a loved one who has lost their life to suicide, held by family members and friends.

Elizabeth Medd, mother of one of those lost to suicide and cofounder of 4-6-3 Foundation says, “It’s critical for the community to understand that you cannot tell, just by looking at someone; if they are struggling or hurting inside, mental health can be invisible. There isn’t a typical look that defines someone who is struggling, there is no one ‘look’ of suicide.”

Says Melissa Markegard, FCPH Mental Health Coordinator, “Mental health is an issue that impacts everyone because the reality is that a few warning signs and a life crisis could be the difference between someone being here tomorrow or not. We want to save lives and there is no better way than to educate in any way we can.”

‘Faces of Suicide’ will be available on each partners’ Facebook page tomorrow evening:

https://www.facebook.com/FargoCassPublicHealth

https://www.facebook.com/fargopolicedepartment

https://www.facebook.com/4-6-3-Foundation-105914391575497

The three partner organizations involved in ‘Faces of Suicide’ have worked together previously to create a PSA encouraging creation of a Safety Plan.  A Safety Plan is a specific and prioritized list of coping strategies and sources of support. It helps a person identify strategies to use when they are overwhelmed with emotion or struggling with challenges. Safety Plans also make note of distraction techniques, safe places or spaces, and also list friends, family or professionals and services to reach out to.

Additional information and resources:

