Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons Event “Honoring Excellence” will be Held June 10th

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - She’s earned one of the Highest Awards in Girl Scouts. She’s shown the world and herself, that if she can dream it, she can do it – and the future is hers. Now, it’s time to celebrate her! Bronze. Silver. Gold. These are the highest awards a Girl Scout can earn. It is the honor of Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons to celebrate those who earn them.

Join us in Fargo, ND to recognize Girl Scouts who have earned their Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards this past year. Adult members who have made a significant impact and earned a Council or GSUSA Award will also be recognized. This is your opportunity and invitation to see what girls are doing in their communities to continue the Girl Scouts mission “To build girls of courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place.”

June 10, 2023 | 2:30 PM

Avalon Events Center

Fargo, ND

get your tickets here:

https://www.gsdakotahorizons.org/en/activities/special-events/honoring-excellence.html

https://form.jotform.com/90594466463164

