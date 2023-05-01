Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons Event “Honoring Excellence” will be Held June 10th

Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons Event “Honoring Excellence” will be Held June 10th
Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons Event “Honoring Excellence” will be Held June 10th(Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - She’s earned one of the Highest Awards in Girl Scouts. She’s shown the world and herself, that if she can dream it, she can do it – and the future is hers. Now, it’s time to celebrate her! Bronze. Silver. Gold. These are the highest awards a Girl Scout can earn. It is the honor of Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons to celebrate those who earn them.

Join us in Fargo, ND to recognize Girl Scouts who have earned their Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards this past year. Adult members who have made a significant impact and earned a Council or GSUSA Award will also be recognized. This is your opportunity and invitation to see what girls are doing in their communities to continue the Girl Scouts mission “To build girls of courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place.”

June 10, 2023 | 2:30 PM

Avalon Events Center

Fargo, ND

get your tickets here:

https://www.gsdakotahorizons.org/en/activities/special-events/honoring-excellence.html

https://form.jotform.com/90594466463164

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Dallas Cowboy Fullback Hunter Luepke
Four former Bison sign with NFL Teams
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army identifies 3 soldiers killed in Alaska helicopter crash
A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary

Latest News

Veterans Honor Flight ND/MN April 20-May 2.
Stories from the Veterans Honor Flight
Cleanup Week kicks off in the FM Metro
YWCA Cass Clay presents Empowered! featuring Ashley Judd—Golden Globe nominee, humanitarian,...
YWCA Cass Clay presents Empowered! featuring Ashley Judd—Golden Globe nominee, humanitarian, and NY Times best-selling author
FM Metro Cleanup Week- May 01
FM Metro Cleanup Week- May 01