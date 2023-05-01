Funding running out for Pandemic-era ND Rent Help program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s temporary, pandemic emergency rent and utility assistance program, ND Rent Help, says the funding has run out one year earlier than projected. The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services calls it a “utilization milestone” having provided housing stability to over 17,500 lower-income households.

The federally funded program has also helped reconnect over 2,700 households experiencing homelessness to housing since the launch of its housing stability project in September 2021.

“I’m so grateful for the North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) team members and our community partners who worked so hard to meet unprecedented housing needs, which were amplified by the pandemic,” said Human Services Executive Director Jessica Thomasson. “Stable housing is the foundation of household well-being, and this program has helped tens of thousands of North Dakotans stay housed and recover from the challenges they experienced over the last couple years.”

The ND Rent Help program has made it possible for thousands of adults and children experiencing homelessness to access housing and other supportive services, while also providing stability to the state’s rental housing market, Thomasson said.

North Dakota is one of a few states still operating a statewide emergency rental assistance program. Many states have already exhausted their federal emergency rental assistance funding and ended their programs.

HHS is ramping down general rent assistance and transitioning to a more targeted housing stability program that prioritizes and serves households experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness. After Monday, May 1, HHS will only accept new or pending applications on the portal from North Dakota households experiencing or facing imminent homelessness.

To date, ND Rent Help has provided over $112 million in direct rent and utility assistance, which has been paid to 2,362 housing providers and 146 utilities on behalf of renters in 52 of the state’s 53 counties. To date, the program has made more than 225,000 individual payments at an average amount of $682 per month for rent and $137 for utilities.

Thomasson said HHS still has approximately $40 million in direct assistance available, much of which has already been obligated to more than 5,000 current program participants. ND Rent Help’s housing stabilization program, which primarily serves people experiencing homelessness, will continue beyond the sunset of ND Rent Help’s more broadly defined rent/utility assistance program.

North Dakota lawmakers approved using federal pandemic relief funds, called ERA funds, in the final days of the 2021 legislative session to provide rent and utility relief to lower-income households that experienced the greatest financial impact from the pandemic.

A number of pandemic-era programs have already ended in North Dakota, such as federally backed unemployment benefits and emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotments. Medicaid continuous enrollment ended March 31; several child care-related initiatives will be sunsetting later in 2023 as well.

