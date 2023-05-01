Force land four on All-USHL teams

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The United States Hockey League announced it’s All-USHL teams as the Clark Cup playoffs roll on, and the Anderson Cup-winning Fargo Force saw plenty of representation.

Leading the way on the first team is Cole Knuble.

The alternate captain finished the regular season with 66 points (30 goals and 33 assists) in just 57 games. It wasn’t just an impactful year for Knuble in the USHL either. He also led Team USA in scoring at the World Junior Championships, becoming the first American player since 2013 to be named MVP of that tournament. He’s committed to play College Hockey at Notre Dame.

Joining Knuble on the first team is Defenseman Joe Palodichuk. The Wisconsin commit had a terrific sophomore campaign with the Force, leading all defensemen in scoring with 8 goals and 21 assists.

In the all-USHL second team, Force netminder Matej Marinov grabbed a spot between the pipes. Matej Marinov finished the regular season with a 20-0-1-3 record and didn’t lose a game in regulation until March. He was named USHL goaltender of the week four times and is committed to play college hockey at Quinnipiac.

And rounding out the list of selections is the lone Force player to grab a spot on the All-Rookie team. Mac Swanson was named first team all-rookie, scoring 12 goals and registering 43 assists. He was the fourth highest scoring rookie in the USHL and the second highest-scoring member of the Force roster. The Forward from Anchorage, Alaska is already committed to UND.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.