Fargo man fails to return to Center Inc. while on work release

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has initiated escape protocols for a Fargo man who did not return to Center Inc. while on work release.

Center Inc. provides rehabilitative services and transitional housing for inmates released from custody.

A spokesperson with the ND Department of Corrections says Ronnie Simons left Center Inc. to go to work on April 28, but he showed up. He also never returned to Center Inc.

Officials also say there is no reason to believe Simons is a danger or threat to the public.

