Cleanup Week kicks off in the FM Metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s the perfect time to get some Spring cleaning done and if you have unwanted items you can have them picked up for free during Cleanup Week.

Furniture, household goods, and appliances will be collected at the curb during Cleanup Week, which runs May 1-5 and May 8-12. There are different rules for each city.

In Fargo, pickup will coincide with your recycling day. If you are a “B” week, your Cleanup days will be May 1-5. “A” week pickups will be the week of May 8.

In Moorhead, Cleanup Days will be on your scheduled garbage day, opposite of your recycling week. Cleanup Day will be on your garbage day the week of May 1-5, if you are on A Week Recycling (red). If you are on B Week Recycling (blue), your Cleanup Day will be on your garbage day the week of May 8-12.

Pick-up in Oakport will be on recycling day the week of May 16. Apartments are not eligible for curbside pickup, but all residents may bring excess garbage to the Resource Recovery Center, free of charge with proof of residency.

More information can be found on the Cleanup Week 2023 webpage.

