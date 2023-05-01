Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Clean Slate Act would seal records for non-violent offenders

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(Source: MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill that he says would increase employment opportunities for North Dakotans who have earned a second chance.

The Clean Slate act would automatically seal arrest records of people acquitted of their charges, and those convicted of low-level, non-violent drug offenses who have completed their sentences. It would also seal records of non-violent federal crimes for people who have maintained a clean record for an extended period of time. The bill would not apply to people convicted of violent crimes.

Similar clean slate laws have been passed in ten states since 2018, and eleven others have active legislation to automatically expunge records.

”Within the first year of getting an expungement in Michigan, the person sees a 23-percent increase in income and is 11-percent more likely to be employed,” said John Cooper with Peace and Justice Michigan.

The Deputy Director of Justice Action Network agrees: “Sealing records for non-violent offenses opens employment, education and housing opportunities for individuals who have earned a true second chance,” said Inimai Chettiar. “The Clean Slate Act will make communities safer, help rebuild our economy, and provide a meaningful second chance at success to people who’ve paid their debt to society.”

Those in favor of clean slate laws say convictions often trigger indefinite consequences that can be tough to overcome, even after a person has done their time and remained crime free. The Clean Slate Act aims to reduce reentry barriers for housing and employment, two critical factors in reducing recidivism rates.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant
Dallas Cowboy Fullback Hunter Luepke
Four former Bison sign with NFL Teams
FPD
FPD talks potential legalization of marijuana in Minnesota
In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army identifies 3 soldiers killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Latest News

Noon Weather – May 1
Noon Weather – May 1
Mr. Food – Cheesy Bacon Pierogi Bake - May 1
Mr. Food – Cheesy Bacon Pierogi Bake - May 1
Mosque Fire Suspect Arrested and Charged - May 1
Mosque Fire Suspect Arrested and Charged - May 1
Fargo man fails to return to Center Inc. while on work release - May 1
Fargo man fails to return to Center Inc. while on work release - May 1