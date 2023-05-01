Cooking with Cash Wa
After almost losing their program two members of the NDSU Equestrian team are headed Nationals

By Jourden Redmond
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite almost losing their coach and team the NDSU Equestrian team is headed to nationals.

Late last year officials said the university informed the team they were eliminating Tara Swanson’s coach and advisor position due to budget cuts but the decision to get rid of her position was later reversed, allowing classes and the team to continue.

Nine members of the North Dakota State University Equestrian Team traveled to Weirsdale, Florida, back in March to compete in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Western Semi-finals Competition. Michaela Long, a senior from Rochester, Minnesota, finished second in the individual open horsemanship, and Junior Kaylee Barrieau from Minnetrista, Minnesota, placed second in individual beginner horsemanship.

The NDSU team fell one place short of qualifying for nationals, finishing fifth in the team competition. Long and Barrieau will be representing NDSU at the National Intercollegiate Horse Show Association competition in Lexington, Kentucky, May 4-7.

